In an era when more and more crimes and criminals cross international borders, the ability of Interpol to quickly identify and detain wanted suspects is more important than ever. But the organization’s operations have also come under growing scrutiny. Some countries and activists say its “red notice” system of flagging people for arrest is being abused to target and harass political critics of various heavy-handed regimes.
More than 140 member nations are gathered in Turkey — a nation that has increasingly cracked down on opposition figures since a coup attempt in 2016 — to elect the next president of Interpol, with each country getting one vote. In a speech in the U.S. Senate last week, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) criticized the location of the meeting, saying Interpol has “become a tool in the hands of despots and crooks who seek to punish dissidents and political opponents in an effort to turn other countries’ law enforcement against the rule of law.”
Turkey, the senator said, was “one of the worst abusers” of the red notice system. In one high-profile example, Turkish state media reported in 2019 that the government had requested a red notice for National Basketball Association star Enes Kanter, who has been highly critical of the government.
As member organizations choose their next leader, clouds of past and current controversies still hang over Interpol.
The last Interpol president elected to a four-year term, Meng Hongwei, is serving a prison term in China for corruption — charges that his wife says were manufactured by other senior Chinese officials to silence him.
The top two candidates to become the next president are Maj. Gen. Ahmed Naser al-Raisi of the United Arab Emirates and Czech police Col. Šárka Havránková. The vote is scheduled for Thursday.
Among Interpol insiders, al-Raisi is generally considered the likely victor, having spent months traveling the world and meeting with law enforcement officials to hear their hopes for the organization.
But his candidacy has drawn criticism for the UAE’s record on human rights, and calls for greater scrutiny of a $50 million donation the country pledged to Interpol’s foundation several years ago. Sir David Calvert-Smith, the former director of public prosecutions for England and Wales, issued a report concluding the UAE “is seeking to improperly influence Interpol through funding and other mechanisms.”
In an interview Tuesday, Havránková said her candidacy is “for those member countries who care about how people look to us as a symbol of the rule of law and hope,” adding: “Trust and respect can be lost in a very short time.”
Compared with the police budgets in many U.S. cities, Interpol’s annual operating costs are fairly small — about $150 million. And the organization often struggles for funding, making the $50 million gift from the UAE that much more alarming to some.
Human Rights Watch and the Gulf Center for Human Rights have said al-Raisi has been responsible for investigating complaints about police and security forces in a country that has long been criticized for abuses.
“General al-Raisi’s selection as Interpol president would indicate that Interpol’s member states have no concern whatsoever about the record of the UAE in persecuting peaceful critics,” Khalid Ibrahim, the center’s executive director, said in a statement earlier this year. “His candidacy is yet another bid by the UAE to purchase international respectability and whitewash its deplorable human rights record.”
A spokesman for the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said al-Raisi “is proud that the UAE was recently recognized . . . as one of the world’s safest countries.” The general has worked for decades to modernize police in the UAE, the spokesman said, with better training, new technology, and more women within the ranks.
“He strongly believes that the abuse or mistreatment of people by police is abhorrent and intolerable,” said the spokesman. “Any legal complaint that may be filed with allegations against al-Raisi is without merit and will be rejected.”
Regardless of who is president, the day-to-day functioning of Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France, is overseen by the secretary general — Jürgen Stock, a German police officer whose term expires in 2024.
And the work is massive — Interpol’s database contains more than 66,000 red notices, of which only about 7,600 are public. The others are secret, largely in the hopes that a wanted fugitive will show up at an airport where he or she can be detained.
Once a person is apprehended with the help of a red notice, it still can take months — in some cases years — for that person to be extradited to the country that has filed criminal charges against them.