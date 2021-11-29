But Ali Bagheri, Iran’s new chief negotiator, stressed that his country’s position remains that all sanctions against it imposed since President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018 must be lifted as a first order of business. “It was agreed that first, the issue of the removal of the sanctions . . . be set as the prime agenda,” Bagheri said, according to Iranian media reports. A follow-up meeting of the negotiating working group on sanctions is scheduled for today. A separate group on Iran’s nuclear program is to convene later in the week.