But in a sign of how rapidly intelligence on Iran may be overtaken by events, Tehran announced Tuesday a major jump in its enrichment of uranium, to 60 percent purity, following a blackout at an enrichment facility that Iran described as an act of sabotage and that has been widely attributed to Israel.

The U.S. intelligence report had cited enrichment above 60 percent as a step Iran might take in developing nuclear weapons if it did not receive sanctions relief.

The latest intelligence assessment on the status of Iran’s program arrives at a moment of high-stakes diplomacy. The U.S. and Iran began indirect talks last week in Vienna with an eye toward reviving the nuclear agreement.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said “the United States was not involved in any manner” with the incident at that Natanz nuclear facility and said that Iran had not “given any indication about a change” in its participation in negotiations over restarting the deal.

Iran is one of several adversaries that intelligence agencies said in their report would continue to threaten U.S. security and challenge the country’s dominance militarily, politically and economically.

“Iran will present a continuing threat to U.S. and allied interests in the region,” as it tries to erode U.S. influence and entrench its own, the report found. While Iran continues to be interested in building terrorist networks inside the U.S., there is a greater threat to Americans abroad and from aggressive Iranian cyber attacks, which the country has aimed at its adversaries’ critical infrastructure, the report found. It cited multiple cyber attacks, for instance, between April and July 2020 against Israeli water facilities, citing press reports but not confirming the accounts.

But it’s China, in the intelligence agencies’ view, that presents the most serious and difficult challenge in years to come.

The intelligence agencies describe China on a national mission to undermine U.S. influence and compete militarily with the world’s lone superpower.

“The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will continue its whole-of-government efforts to spread China’s influence, undercut that of the United States, drive wedges between Washington and its allies and partners, and foster new international norms that favor the authoritarian Chinese system,” the report finds.

China to at least double its stockpile of nuclear weapons in the next decade, pursue overseas military installations and bases and continue “securing what it views as its territory.” China will continue to press officials in Taiwan “to move toward unification,” and tensions will Mount as Beijing steps up efforts to portray the country as isolated and dependent on the mainland for economic prosperity, the report found.

The report also describes Russia continuing its efforts to undermine U.S. influence and weaken alliances with European allies.