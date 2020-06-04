Due to several complicating health conditions, White’s family feared for his life in Iran’s notoriously cramped and unsanitary prison system. Several weeks ago he was placed on medical furlough as the coronavirus outbreak spread rapidly through Iran’s prisons, and U.S. and Swiss diplomats renewed efforts to secure his release.
“I am incredibly grateful to the administration, especially the team at the State Department for their work on Michael’s case and I owe the Swiss Diplomats who have worked so hard to keep Michael safe a debt I can never repay,” said White’s mother, Joanne White, who also thanked former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson who repeatedly raised White’s case with Iranian officials.
White’s release comes after an Iranian scientist, Sirous Asgari, was flown back to Iran on Tuesday, setting the stage for White’s release despite the increasingly bitter relations between Tehran and Washington.