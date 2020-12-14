The U.S. officials said the decision to publicly assign blame in Levinson’s disappearance now, in the final weeks of President’s Trump’s time in office, was related to the lengthy process of getting government lawyers to approve the case.
But the timing also appears to be an attempt to narrow the parameters of any potential negotiations if President-elect Joe Biden seeks to rejoin the nuclear agreement with Iran that Trump abandoned in 2018. At least three Americans are currently detained in Iran.
“There should be no agreement negotiated with Iran ever again that doesn’t free Americans who are unjustly detained in that country,” said a senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of confidentiality in a briefing call with reporters. “We all expect negotiations next year. That negotiation must include the return home of all the Americans unjustly detained in that country.”
Levinson disappeared under murky circumstances in March 2007 while on Ish Island, a tourist spot off the coast of Iran. He was there on an unauthorized trip for the CIA to gather intelligence on Iran’s nuclear program.