Both sides have said there has been progress in the talks, with Iran delineating the nuclear retreat it is prepared to make and the administration indicating the sanctions it is prepared to lift. Among the major hurdles to making a final agreement has been Iran’s insistence of a guarantee that no future U.S. administration will again leave the deal, as well as U.S. and European demands that it include a new Iranian commitment to follow-on talks about its other weapons programs, proxy wars in the region and human rights.