In a letter Tuesday to British Home Secretary Priti Patel, Barr stressed timely action and gave London until Oct. 15 to provide the assistance or the men, he said, would be transferred to Iraq for prosecution in the Iraqi justice system — criticized by human rights activists as often lacking in due process.
“Time is of the essence,” he wrote. “Further delay is no longer possible” if the pair are to be tried in the United States. “Further delay is an injustice to the families of the victims.”
The men are being detained by the U.S. military in Iraq.
Barr and his predecessor as attorney general, Jeff Sessions, had opposed removing death as a possible sentence for El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, two members of a quartet of British-raised militants implicated in the beheadings of hostages and whose accents led their captives to dub them “The Beatles.” A third is in prison in Turkey. The fourth and most notorious member, Mohammed Emwazi — better known as “Jihadi John” — was killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2015.
But Barr’s concession removes an obstacle to a potential trial in the United States. His willingness to consider doing so was first reported by The Washington Post last month.
Barr’s letter to Patel was first reported by Defense One.
