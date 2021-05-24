The official said that among the biggest challenges were overcoming fatigue among donor nations tired of the seemingly endless cycles of violence and destruction, and ensuring that aid to Gaza does not benefit Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization that governs the territory.
“We’re going to be working in partnership with the United Nations and the Palestinian Authority to kind of channel aid there in a manner that does its best to go to the people of Gaza,” the official said, referring to the leadership in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
“We believe that in the immediate term, that’s what’s feasible and that’s what’s important.”
The official acknowledged “significant challenges” and “no guarantees” in keeping aid out of the hands of Hamas, which vies with the Palestinian Authority for control of the Palestinian areas.
“We don’t talk to Hamas, obviously. We expect that they understand that if assistance is going to come in,” it will be with the participation of the Palestinian Authority. The official said that “we hope eventually” for “a reintegration to some extent of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza.”
The difficulty of that task is evident in what is believed to be a significant upswing in support for Hamas in Gaza, after the militants sent thousands of rockets into the heart of Israel during the 11-day exchange of fire. One of several sparks that began the crisis was the decision of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to postpone legislative elections in the West Bank in which Hamas was expected to make gains.
Intensely populated Gaza was one of the poorest corners of the region even before the bombardment and the coronavirus pandemic. An estimated 80 percent of the population relied on international aid, and youth unemployment, perhaps the highest in the world, was estimated at 50 percent, according to Oxfam International.
Hundreds of small businesses were damaged or destroyed by Israeli missiles, along with at least 50 factories, and rebuilding will take years and significant international assistance.
Blinken plans to meet with Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli leader’s relations with President Biden have been strained amid Democratic criticism of Israel following the air assaults that health authorities in Gaza said killed hundreds of civilians.
Israel said during the crisis that its objective was to destroy Hamas infrastructure and kill its leaders to prevent future rocket attacks. That goal was cut short by the cease-fire, negotiated by Egypt following pressure from Biden and other international leaders.
Asked about the nature of Blinken’s talks in Israel, the senior official declined to provide details but said “there’s no question there will be forthright and important conversations.”
“In terms of the destruction of Hamas’s capabilities, our sense is that, of course, that’s not complete. They’re still there on the ground, they’re still a presence,” the official said. “We take the [cease-fire] commitments we received from all the parties seriously, and we have every hope and expectation that the cease-fire will continue to hold, at least in the immediate term, and we’re going to do everything we can to work with our parties to ensure that it does continue to hold.”
The official emphasized that Biden’s goal is still a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians, but emphasized that restarting diplomacy to that end is not the purpose of Blinken’s trip.
But with the visit to Israel, and a separate meeting with Abbas in Ramallah, and leaders in Cairo and Amman, “we are kind of reopening the chapter of engagement,” the official said.