U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon castigated the Federal Bureau of Prisons, saying the agency’s ineptitude and failure to “do anything meaningful” at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan and the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn amounted to the “single thing in the five years that I was chief judge of this court that made me the craziest,” according to a transcript of last month’s proceeding obtained by The Washington Post on Friday.