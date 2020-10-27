Carroll sued Trump over that denial in New York in November, and last month, the Justice Department moved the case to federal court and asked a judge to substitute the U.S. government as the defendant in place of Trump. The department argued Trump was “acting within the scope of his office as President of the United States” when he disputed Carroll’s allegations.

The maneuver was a first step in a bid to short circuit the case. If the judge had done what the Justice Department asked, government lawyers could then have invoked the notion of “sovereign immunity” — which prohibits lawsuits against the government — to end the case.

“The President of the United States is not an ‘employee of the Government’ within the meaning of the relevant statutes,” the judge wrote. “Even if he were such an ‘employee,’ President Trump’s allegedly defamatory statements concerning Ms. Carroll would not have been within the scope of his employment.”

A Justice Department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Carroll, said she was “very pleased that the federal court interpreted the plain text of Federal Tort Claims Act as not covering President Trump’s false statements about our client.”

“The simple truth is that President Trump defamed our client because she was brave enough to reveal that he had sexually assaulted her, and that brutal, personal attack cannot be attributed to the Office of the President,” she said, adding that Carroll’s team looked forward to proceeding with the case in federal court.

Carroll said in a statement: “When I spoke out about what Donald Trump did to me in a department store dressing room, I was speaking out against an individual. When Donald Trump called me a liar and denied that he had ever met me, he was not speaking on behalf of the United States. I am happy that Judge Kaplan recognized these basic truths.”

While the Justice Department commonly intervenes in cases where federal employees are sued, the move in the suit against Trump generated significant controversy, as critics of the administration felt the president was deploying federal resources to protect himself in a personal matter. Attorney General William P. Barr, though, defended the move, asserting that legal precedent was on the government’s side and that any uproar was due to the country’s “bizarre political environment.”

He said the White House had sent a memorandum to the Justice Department seeking the intervention, and civil litigation experts at the department agreed, in keeping with the normal procedure for such legal questions.

Some legal analysts concurred that the intervention was not itself problematic, but the timing was suspicious. Carroll’s lawsuit had been proceeding in state court in New York for months, and in August, a judge there had rejected Trump’s bid for a delay. That put Carroll’s team back on course to seek a DNA sample and an under-oath interview from the president.

Even though the judge rejected the government’s motion to substitute the United States government as defendant in the case, that does not mean it will go back to state court. In his ruling, the judge noted that the attorney general’s decision means the case will stay in federal court, but with the president fighting the case in his personal capacity.

Tuesday’s ruling hinged on technical questions having to do with two laws — the Federal Tort Claims Act, or FTCA, and the Westfall Act — which govern how and when federal employees can be sued. The judge wrote that he had to assess first whether Trump, as president, counted as a federal “employee” under the law, and if he did, he had to weigh whether the statements about Carroll came within the scope of that employment.

