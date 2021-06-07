Carroll sued Trump in 2019, months after she published an account that described the former president sexually assaulting her inside a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the 1990s. The lawsuit was filed in response to denials made by Trump in which he accused the longtime journalist and advice columnist of lying, denied knowing Carroll and suggested that he couldn’t have had any kind of sexual encounter with her because she wasn’t his “type.”