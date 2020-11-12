The Justice Department on Thursday released an executive summary of an investigation conducted by its Office of Professional Responsibility into the handling of the Epstein case, which is now more than a decade old, and briefed victims and their lawyers. Though the summary chastised Acosta’s judgment and acknowledged Epstein’s victims were treated poorly, it said investigators did not find evidence his decision to sign off on the deal “was based on corruption or other impermissible considerations, such as Epstein’s wealth, status, or associations.”

The summary also said other prosecutors on the case had not committed professional misconduct.

Acosta could not be reached for comment, but he has previously defended his handling of the matter and said he welcomed the Office of Professional Responsibility review. Lawyers for the victims criticized the report.

“Alex Acosta’s actions caused emotional trauma for countless minors who deserved to be protected by the U.S. Attorney’s office and allowed a serial molester to escape accountability,” said Adam Horowitz, one of several attorneys representing Epstein victims who attended the briefing Thursday at an FBI office in South Florida. “He and his office failed to give notice to victims, misled victims, misinterpreted the law, and did not treat the abuse survivors with decency and respect. The mountain of mistakes was not just poor judgment. It was reckless.”

Another attorney for Epstein victims, Paul Cassell, said Associate Deputy Attorney General Stacie Harris told those at the briefing that Acosta’s incoming emails between May 2007 and May 2008 could not be recovered and examined due to a “technical glitch.” He said that investigators also did not interview Epstein’s defense attorneys, who he believes exerted undue influence over federal prosecutors.

“This report is a cover up,” Cassell said. “How can you possibly claim you’ve done a thorough investigation without exploring these issues?”

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), who has been critical of the department’s handling of the Epstein matter and had pushed for an internal investigation, also blasted the conclusion.

“Letting a well-connected billionaire get away with child rape and international sex trafficking isn’t ‘poor judgment’ — it is a disgusting failure,” Sasse said in a statement. “Americans ought to be enraged. Jeffrey Epstein should be rotting behind bars today, but the Justice Department failed Epstein’s victims at every turn. The DOJ’s crooked deal with Epstein effectively shut down investigations into his child sex trafficking ring and protected his co-conspirators in other states. Justice has not been served.”

Sasse called on the department to release its entire report, saying “we have an obligation to make sure this never happens again.” A Justice Department spokesman said the department could not release the entire report publicly, citing privacy law, but noted it was being turned over to lawmakers.

The Justice Department publicly revealed the probe in February 2019, writing in a letter to Sasse that it was opening an inquiry into “allegations that Department attorneys may have committed professional misconduct in the manner in which the Epstein criminal matter was resolved.” The letter pointed to reporting in the Miami Herald, which had detailed how Acosta shelved a 53-page indictment that could have put Epstein behind bars for life. Acosta would go on to serve as Trump’s labor secretary before he resigned amid uproar over his involvement in the Epstein case.

Epstein’s deal in 2008 ultimately allowed him to admit only to state charges and spend just over a year in jail — with work-release privileges — to resolve the allegations. Victims have alleged they were kept in the dark about it and sued in federal court, claiming prosecutors violated the Crime Victims’ Rights Act. A federal judge initially agreed with them, though a three-judge appeals court panel overturned that ruling. The case is now being considered by the full Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

The investigation represents the most thorough, internal look back the Justice Department has done examining the generous arrangement that Epstein was afforded. According to the executive summary, the Office of Professional Responsibility reviewed hundreds of thousands of records from various Justice Department components and conducted more than 60 interview. They focused in particular on Acosta, three former supervisors in the U.S. attorney’s office in Miami and the federal prosecutor who handled Epstein’s case.

Epstein was charged in 2019 in a new sex trafficking case brought by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, but he killed himself last year while in federal custody awaiting trial. Manhattan federal prosecutors later charged one of Epstein’s longtime confidantes, Ghislaine Maxwell, with recruiting and grooming underage girls for abuse by Epstein. She is awaiting trial.