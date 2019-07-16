In this courtroom sketch, the Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman sits beside his wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, during his trial in Brooklyn in January. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)

Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, the famed drug lord known as “El Chapo” who faces life in prison for leading what prosecutors called “the world’s largest and most prolific drug trafficking organization,” will be sentenced Wednesday in federal court in New York.

Guzmán, 61, was convicted in February after a three-month trial.

[Drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán found guilty on all counts]

As head of the Sinaloa Cartel, Guzmán presided over a violent and vast criminal enterprise that, over two decades, moved billions of dollars’ worth of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana from Mexico to the United States. Prosecutors introduced extensive evidence — including 1 million intercepted messages between alleged cartel members and testimony from 14 cooperating witnesses — detailing ghastly killings in addition to the smuggling.

The proceedings offered vivid insight into the cartel’s “brutal force and intimidation,” its reach and the profits it reaped. Over 25 years, Guzmán earned the organization more than $14 billion while exhibiting an extraordinary ability to evade law enforcement.

After the conviction, Richard P. Donoghue, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, pronounced that Guzmán’s “bloody reign” had come to an end. “And the myth that he could not be brought to justice has been laid to rest,” Donoghue said at the time.



An undated photo of Guzman, distributed by Mexico’s attorney general in 2015. (Reuters)

[As El Chapo trial opens, attorneys offer contrasting portraits of ‘mythological’ drug lord]

Defense attorneys argued that Guzmán was a scapegoat, railroaded by witnesses who were “gutter human beings” lying to save themselves. After six days of deliberations, the jury found him guilty on all 10 counts on the indictment.

Renowned for escaping two maximum-security prisons in Mexico — first in 2001, with the assistance of prison guards, and again in 2015 through a tunnel beneath the shower in his jail cell — Guzmán was recaptured in 2016 after a meeting with actor Sean Penn tipped authorities to his whereabouts near Mexico’s northwestern coast. He has lived in solitary confinement since his extradition from Mexico the following year.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan last month denied Guzmán’s application for more comfortable prison conditions, citing prosecutors’ suggestions that the request could be part of a ploy to escape from prison for a third time.