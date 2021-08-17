Durham’s investigation has long faced criticism, as Democrats and legal observers have worried that the prosecutor specially appointed by then-Attorney General William P. Barr was essentially out to undercut an investigation that dogged Trump’s campaign and much of his presidency. As Durham’s probe has continued into the Biden administration, some witnesses have privately grumbled that Attorney General Merrick Garland should push the special counsel to conclude his work. The Russia investigation, they argue, already has been scrutinized by Congress and the Justice Department inspector general, who found serious flaws but determined that it was opened with adequate basis.