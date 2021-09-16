A charging decision could come within days, as the statute of limitations is due to expire on the fifth anniversary of Sussmann’s meeting with the FBI’s general counsel at the time, James Baker. That meeting took place Sept. 19, 2016. The prospect that Durham could bring charges against Sussmann was first reported by the New York Times.
Sussmann is a former federal prosecutor and now a partner at Perkins Coie, a law firm that has long represented the Democratic National Committee. Charging him would mark a strange twist in the special counsel’s probe championed by Trump and his Republican allies, and which to date has resulted in a single conviction of a low-level FBI lawyer. Durham was tasked with finding crimes that may have been committed at the FBI and elsewhere in the federal government. But if he brings charges against Sussmann, the special counsel will be arguing in essence that the FBI was the victim of a crime.
In a statement, lawyers for Sussmann said he has committed no crime.
“Michael Sussmann is a highly respected national security and cyber security lawyer, who served the U.S. Department of Justice during Democratic and Republican administrations alike,” his lawyers Sean Berkowitz and Michael Bosworth said in a joint statement. “Any prosecution here would be baseless, unprecedented, and an unwarranted deviation from the apolitical and principled way in which the Department of Justice is supposed to do its work. We are confident that if Mr. Sussmann is charged, he will prevail at trial and vindicate his good name.”
A spokesman for Durham declined to comment, as did a spokesman for Attorney General Merrick Garland.
In recent months, Durham’s team has questioned witnesses about how the allegation of a possible digital tie between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank was presented to the FBI. Durham also has examined the authenticity of data given to the FBI.
The theory of possible cyber links between Trump’s business and the bank was pushed to journalists ahead of the 2016 election by computer scientists purporting to have discovered server connections that, they speculated, could signal a secret communications channel between Trump and Russia.
Durham has focused on whether Sussmann lied during his conversation with Baker. Sussmann told congressional investigators that he was acting on behalf of a respected cybersecurity researcher when he approached the FBI, but Baker told investigators later that he thought Sussmann had said he was not representing any client at the time they spoke in 2016, according to the two people familiar with the matter.
Durham is pursuing a prosecutorial theory that Sussmann was secretly representing Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, which was a client of Sussmann’s firm, these people said.
It was not immediately clear how an individual lying to the FBI’s top lawyer would square with the Justice Department’s historical practice of charging false-statements cases. Typically, such cases are charged when a witness knowingly lies to a special agent conducting an investigation.