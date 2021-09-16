Sussmann is a former federal prosecutor and now a partner at Perkins Coie, a law firm that has long represented the Democratic National Committee. Charging him would mark a strange twist in the special counsel’s probe championed by Trump and his Republican allies, and which to date has resulted in a single conviction of a low-level FBI lawyer. Durham was tasked with finding crimes that may have been committed at the FBI and elsewhere in the federal government. But if he brings charges against Sussmann, the special counsel will be arguing in essence that the FBI was the victim of a crime.