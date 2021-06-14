The marshals further drew the ire of the judge when the agency defended its position of not telling him whether individual deputies had been vaccinated by claiming that the agency itself does not know — that it has anonymous data about the percentage of vaccinated employees, but does not know individual deputies’ vaccination status. That answer raised questions among some employees, who, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe internal correspondence, said they filled out paperwork for their supervisors identifying themselves as vaccinated. In the beginning of the year, some marshals employees uploaded copies of their vaccination cards.