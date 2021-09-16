Gupta’s announcement comes as the federal government has initiated sweeping pattern or practice investigations into the policies and conduct of police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville, where the police killings of black residents last year sparked nationwide protests, as well as in Phoenix, where federal officials said special attention would be paid to how police treated homeless residents.
Federal statutes including Title VI “are critical tools in achieving the government’s obligation to ensure that public funds are not being used to finance illegal discrimination,” Gupta wrote in her memo to Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the civil rights division, and other senior officials.
Despite attacks from Republicans, Vanita Gupta is leveraging long-standing relationships with police at the Justice Dept.
The review will examine what criteria the Justice Department uses to determine local compliance with nondiscrimination laws, how to improve data collection and reporting among law enforcement agencies, and an assessment of what steps are needed to improve coordination between the agency’s grant-making and enforcement divisions.
The outcome could prompt the Justice Department, which disburses about $4.3 billion in federal aid to local jurisdictions, to initiate more investigations over noncompliance and potentially cut off funding to police, as well as other law enforcement agencies and groups, including courts and correctional facilities. The department is seeking to increase federal law enforcement grants to $7 billion in fiscal 2022.
Jonathan M. Smith, who served in the civil rights division with Gupta during the Obama administration, said the Justice Department has rarely enforced Title VI provisions to withhold money from local agencies, calling the law a “powerful, unused tool.”
He cited the agency’s use of Title VI to investigate the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona in 2010, under then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio, over allegations of discrimination against Hispanics, as an example of how the provision can be leveraged to force change. The Justice Department in 2011 concluded that Arpaio’s office had engaged in unconstitutional conduct.
Smith said officials in the civil rights division, which Gupta oversaw from 2014 to 2017, had previously discussed ramping up the use of Title VI investigations during the Obama administration, but they faced opposition from grant-making divisions within the department.
In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland in April, Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, cited police killings of Black people and demanded that he halt federal funding to all police agencies. That funding should be reinstated only after the Justice Department conducted an audit of each local department to ensure compliance with nondiscrimination laws.
Although Gupta’s memo did not go that far, Ifill said Thursday she was encouraged by the relatively fast timeline for the agency’s review.
“The story here is I do not think this has ever been done before. That tells you something,” Ifill said. She added that “it is important for people to understand that if we are being very serious about attacking this important civil rights issue, it has to be multilayered. We need DOJ to use all the powers available to them.”