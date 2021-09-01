In May, Biden said he would no longer allow his department to seize journalists’ phone and email records, calling the practice “simply wrong.” The following month, Garland met with executives of the The Post, the Times and CNN, and committed to “strong, durable rules” while implementing Biden’s directive. He did just that in July, issuing a memo that said the department “will no longer use compulsory legal process for the purpose of obtaining information from or records of members of the news media acting within the scope of newsgathering activities.”