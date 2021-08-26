By Wednesday, advocates for Afghans said access at the airport has been dramatically restricted. They said that military personnel from the United States, Britain and other countries have gradually tightened requirements at the airport’s various gates, making it more difficult for anyone but American citizens or other foreign passport holders to get through. They believed the new restrictions may have reflected intelligence about increasing security threats of militant attacks like the one that occurred Thursday, or potentially the reality that the U.S. military would need to shift its focus to begin airlifting out its own personnel and equipment ahead of Aug. 31.