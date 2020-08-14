The case is the first against someone involved in the Russia probe brought by U.S. Attorney John Durham, who was specially tapped by Attorney General William P. Barr to broadly look into how the FBI handled that matter.

Clinesmith is hardly a household name, and the allegations against him have been known since last year, when Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz issued a report excoriating the bureau for its handling of the applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to monitor Page.

But President Trump and his conservative allies are likely to use the admission of criminal wrongdoing to press their case that the bureau was biased against him and overzealously pursued an investigation of his campaign. Clinesmith had previously been found to have sent texts indicating a dislike of Trump.

A lawyer for Clinesmith said: “Kevin deeply regrets having altered the email. It was never his intent to mislead the court or his colleagues as he believed the information he relayed was accurate. But Kevin understands what he did was wrong and accepts responsibility.” The expected plea was first reported by the New York Times.

The Justice Department revealed in May 2019 that Barr had tapped Durham to review the Russia probe, which President Trump has derided as a “witch hunt” designed to undermine his campaign and presidency. The U.S. Attorney in Connecticut has been interviewing witnesses on a wide range of topics, and his probe has become increasingly politically fraught.

Republicans are hopeful Durham will validate their long-held skepticism of the Russia probe, and they are growing inpatient with the pace of his work. Democrats, meanwhile, have asserted they fear Barr and Durham might be planning a late revelation of his findings in a way that might alter the presidential race.

To Democrats’ dismay, Barr has said he will not delay Durham’s probe because of the election. Justice Department policies call for prosecutors not to time steps in cases to affect elections, though Barr has said they do not apply to Durham’s investigation because those whose conduct is at issue are not political candidates. He has stressed former vice president Joe Biden, Trump’s opponent in the 2020 race, is not under investigation, nor is former president Barack Obama.

On Thursday, Trump seemed to take a veiled swipe at his attorney general, telling Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business, “Bill Barr has the chance to be the greatest of all time, but if he wants to be politically correct, he’ll be just another guy, because he knows all the answers, he knows what they have, and it goes right to Obama and it goes right to Biden.”

Later in the evening, Barr himself appeared on Fox News and seemed to try to placate Republican concern over the pace of Durham’s probe, telling host Sean Hannity there would be “significant developments before the election.” He said one development would come Friday, but played down its significance.

“It’s not an earth-shattering development, but it is an indication that things are moving along at the proper pace, as dictated by the facts in this investigation,” Barr said. Barr has previously said that Durham is mainly focused on uncovering criminal wrongdoing but that he expects “there will be public disclosure in some form of report.”

Horowitz had first exposed Clinesmith’s alleged wrongdoing in a 2019 report in which he excoriated the FBI for how it applied to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to surveil Page as a suspected agent of a foreign power. Horowitz detailed a series of troubling errors that showed officials repeatedly emphasized damaging information about Page while downplaying any material that might show he should not be kept under surveillance.

Among the failures was what the bureau told the court about Page’s relationship with another U.S. government agency, and what an FBI lawyer relayed internally about that relationship. Horowitz’s report does not name the agency or the lawyer, but people familiar with the matter have said they are the CIA and Clinesmith.

The agency had told the FBI in August 2016 that it had a relationship with Page. That was before the bureau applied to monitor him. In the spring of 2017, when Page was under surveillance, he asserted publicly that he had worked in the past with the CIA. That might undercut the idea that he was an agent of a foreign power worthy of invasive monitoring.

In June 2017, an FBI agent working on the application to renew the warrant to surveil Page decided he wanted a “definitive answer” on whether Page had been a CIA source. Clinesmith, according to Horowitz’s report and people familiar with the matter, got in touch with a CIA liaison, and the liaison indicated in an email that Page “had or continued to have a relationship” with them. But when Clinesmith forwarded that email to the FBI agent, he added the words “not a source,” according to the report.

The agent then did not disclose Page’s relationship with the CIA to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, according to the report.

In 2018, then-Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), who is now Trump’s chief of staff, publicly named Clinesmith as the lawyer referred to only as “FBI Attorney 2” in Horowitz’s report that year documenting the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email server.

Horowitz found that the lawyer, who was the primary FBI attorney assigned to the Russia probe in its early days, sent multiple instant messages indicating a strong dislike of Trump, including one saying “Viva le resistance.” Clinesmith insisted to Horowitz’s investigators that many of them were jokes and that he did not let his political views affect his work.

Horowitz’s report concluded the bureau had an “authorized purpose” to initiate the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible coordination with the Trump campaign. Page was only a part of that inquiry, and Horowitz has said he did not find evidence of the problems there “infecting” the rest of the probe.

But Horowitz has said publicly he was concerned the FBI did not reevaluate its examination of Page, particularly as agents failed to uncover wrongdoing and wondered among themselves why they were still investigating the former Trump campaign adviser.

Durham has publicly said he disagrees with some of Horowitz’s findings on the cause the FBI had to open the 2016 investigation. In questioning witnesses, his investigators have shown particular interest in why the bureau kept pressing forward in the case after it came to have doubts about the credibility of Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer on whose work the FBI relied in part to get the secret court order to surveil Page, people familiar with the matter said. Investigators were particularly interested in doubts raised about Steele by one of his sources of information, the people said, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing case.

Barr told Fox News host Mark Levin this week that Durham has “a sprawling number of issues” to examine.

“There are a lot of different conspiracy theories, and part of our responsibility is to look at all of these things so we can assure people that these various theories have been looked at, and so this takes some time,” he said.