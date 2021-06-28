Elatr said her life was upended even before Khashoggi’s death because of their relationship. According to court documents and witness statements in her political asylum case, in April 2018, she said, when she was a flight attendant for Emirates airline, she was detained after returning to the UAE on a flight from Canada. At the airport, she said she was surrounded by seven state security agents, then blindfolded, handcuffed and interrogated for 17 hours. They took her passport, searched her home and confiscated family photos, computers and books.