On Tuesday, the Senate will vote on Kristen Clarke, an accomplished civil rights lawyer and former Justice Department official who has engendered some of the most virulent GOP criticism of all of President Biden’s nominees. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) said Clarke and Vanita Gupta — who oversaw the civil rights division for two and a half years during the Obama administration in an acting capacity after Republicans prevented a confirmation vote in 2014 — are “two of the most radical nominees ever put forward for any position in the federal government.”