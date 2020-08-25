The inauguration of direct flights comes as Israel and the UAE are still trying to sort out the import of the deal they have struck. Israel has headlined the agreement to normalize relations as recognition that it offers mutual advantages that outweigh Arab support for the Palestinians.

The Emiratis have emphasized that Israel agreed under the deal not to annex Palestinian territories, and have described the normalization of relations as a gradual and conditioned process.

Among the first questions to arise is long-standing Emirati interest, over Israeli objections, in buying the F-35, the fifth-generation advanced U.S. stealth fighter jet.

Senior U.S. and UAE officials have said over the past week since the deal was announced that it could smooth the way for the purchase. “They have the money and they would like to order quite a few F-35s,” Trump told reporters in a White House news conference. “It’s under review, but they made a great advance in peace in the Middle East.”

The F-35 “has always been a target for the UAE’s defense requirements,” Anwar Gargash, the minister of state for foreign affairs, said Thursday in a virtual talk with the Atlantic Council. “And I think the whole idea of a belligerent state of affairs will no longer be there. . . . It’s part of the vistas that the [peace] deal will open.”

On Sunday, Kushner said that the State Department and the U.S. military were “looking at” the possible UAE purchase. “This new peace agreement should increase the probability of getting them,” he told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.

The possible sale has already become controversial in Israel, where widespread media reports have said, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied, that Israeli acquiescence was part of the agreement. Netanyahu’s office confirmed, however, that it had asked the head of the Israeli air force for its position on the possible U.S. sale, according to the Times of Israel.

The United States has long committed to ensuring Israel maintains a qualitative military edge in the Middle East, a concept that was enshrined in U.S. law in 2008. Successive White Houses, as well as bipartisan majorities in Congress, have reaffirmed their commitment to Israeli military superiority in the region.

During a joint appearance Monday in Jerusalem with visiting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Netanyahu said that Pompeo had made “a very, very strong commitment that under all circumstances, the United States will ensure Israel’s qualitative edge.” He noted that it had been upheld even with U.S. weapons provided to Egypt and Jordan, which signed earlier peace deals with Israel.

“The United States stood by that commitment, and I know — have no doubt that it will continue to do so,” Netanyahu said.

For his part, Pompeo noted that the United States “has a legal requirement with respect to qualitative military edge” and “we will continue to honor that.”

But, he said, “we have a 20-plus-year security relationship with the United Arab Emirates as well, where we have provided them with technical assistance and military assistance.”

“We will now continue to review that process to continue to make sure we’re delivering them with the equipment that they need to secure and defend their own people” from the same threat that Israel faces, “from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Pompeo said.

“We are deeply committed to doing that, to achieving that, and we’ll do it in a way that preserves our commitment to Israel as well. I’m confident that both of these objectives can be achieved.”

For the moment, the administration is trying to straddle the F-35 question. The UAE has not made a formal request, and the process for approval of any arms transfer — particularly one as fraught and complicated as the F-35s would be — is likely to last many years. Past administrations have skirted the issue whenever possible, either sidestepping requests from Arab countries or selling items in smaller quantities or of lower sophistication, as was the case with Egypt’s purchase of F-16s. Such a move might be an option to persuade Israel that its own fleet of 20 F-35s remains superior.

But the Trump administration also has an interest in selling as much military hardware as possible — particularly the expensive F-35s. Several countries have threatened to cancel orders, which Canada has already done. The United States was forced to cancel the sale of 100 F-35s to Turkey last year after Turkey purchased a sophisticated air defense system from Russia over U.S. objections.