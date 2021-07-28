“The notion that anybody in the Justice Department would let this happen is just revolting,” said John Manly, a lawyer for many of Nassar’s victims, including Biles. “The timing of this, with my client being unable to compete because of what happened to her, couldn’t be more upsetting… They’re allowing the worst child predator in American history to spend thousands of dollars on himself and pay $8 a month to his victims. Something is completely broken and needs to be fixed.”