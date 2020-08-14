“It is deeply disturbing that, based on facts in the OIG report, it appears that what you said . . . was untrue,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.) wrote in a Friday letter to R. Clarke Cooper, the assistant secretary for political-military affairs.

“If this factually inaccurate statement was made intentionally, it was a lie to Congress, and lying to Congress is a federal crime,” Engel wrote. He asked Cooper to respond by Monday to arrange a transcribed interview with committee staff.

“If you do not do so, we will be forced to consider other means of addressing what appears to have been your false testimony.” Available alternatives include a subpoena, a contempt of Congress citation or referral to the Justice Department.

The demand is the latest turn in an ongoing controversy over the Trump administration’s end run around Congress on the arms sales, which included items for the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. Bipartisan majorities had objected to the supply of weapons to Saudi Arabia after allegations that it had used U.S. supplied arms, including precision-guided munitions, to commit human rights violations in its war against Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen.

In a classified briefing on Iranian aggression to lawmakers on May 21 last year, lawmakers have said, Pompeo made no mention of the emergency situation he declared on May 24.

When Cooper testified the following month, he agreed with questioning by Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) that the unspecified emergency had arisen within the three days between Pompeo’s testimony and the emergency declaration. “Congressman, yes. Yes,” Cooper said.

“So your testimony here is that in those two or three intervening days, an emergency arose that required a declaration,” Levin repeated.

“I would — yes,” Cooper said. Levin also signed the letter from Engel.

After that exchange, President Trump vetoed a bipartisan congressional measure blocking the sales. Congressional Democrats then requested that the IG investigate the overall administration process that led to the emergency declaration. As that report was being completed in May, Trump, acting at Pompeo’s request, fired the inspector general. His acting replacement in the job resigned early this month.

The long-delayed IG report, published Tuesday, contained a number of redactions, including those indicating the timeline for the emergency declaration. According to an unredacted version obtained by The Washington Post, State Department staff who were asked to examine possible alternatives in order to avoid congressional approval first proposed an emergency declaration on April 3, 2019. Drafts of an emergency order were circulated on April 23 and the go-ahead was given by Pompeo on May 4 — three weeks before the declaration was made.