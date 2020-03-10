“We’re trying to put a limit on power,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) told the House Rules Committee.

Nadler, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, offered the bipartisan bill as part of an 11th-hour push to get a bill passed before lawmakers leave Washington later this week.

The fight over FISA has been contentious in recent months as allies of President Trump have demanded significant changes to address problems discovered in the surveillance of his former campaign adviser Carter Page.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one of the FBI’s biggest critics in Congress, said the legislation “does represent real reform.”

A Justice Department spokeswoman said the department is reviewing the proposed legislation.

While Trump has long accused the FBI of conducting an unfair and politically motivated investigation of his campaign, his administration has supported a “clean” reauthorization of the current law, meaning renewing it without modifications or new restrictions.

Attorney General William P. Barr met privately Monday evening with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and a number of other Republicans to discuss the possible FISA renewal.

Last year, Inspector General Michael Horowitz released a report detailing serious omissions and errors in the FBI’s FISA applications for surveillance on Page, whom they suspected of conspiring with the Russians to interfere in the 2016 election. Page was never charged with a crime, and Horowitz has been highly critical of the FBI for emphasizing incriminating information to the court while not sharing facts that suggested Page’s innocence.

To address those concerns, the new bill would require the attorney general to sign off on any FISA surveillance targeting a federal officeholder or a candidate for federal office.

At a hearing Tuesday evening, Rep. Norma J. Torres (D-Calif.) raised concerns about that provision.

“I’m not sure why we think we’re special,” said Torres. “We’re not above the law.”

“Of course we’re not above the law,” replied Nadler, who said the purpose of the legislation was to make it harder for any government officials to misuse the FISA process.

The FISA court was created by Congress in the 1970s as a safeguard against privacy abuses by the government. The court oversees the most sensitive national security cases involving espionage and terrorism, but privacy advocates have long complained that the extensive secrecy surrounding the FISA court makes it ripe for abuse.

The legislation offered Tuesday would step up internal reviews and data reporting requirements on FISA cases; increase the potential prison sentence for unauthorized disclosures about FISA surveillance; and require FISA applicants to assure the court they have provided information that might call into question their factual assertions.

The bill would also bring to an official end a controversial phone records collection program that the government has abandoned as costly and ineffective. Privacy advocates have long sought to end the phone metadata surveillance program that saw phone companies collect data on the calls of millions of Americans, which the government could search after obtaining a court order.

Lawmakers will not have much time to debate the finer points of the bill, because three current surveillance provisions are due to expire this weekend. The proposed legislation would extend those authorities until December 2023 if it passes in both the House and Senate.

