Both are expected to be released on the $250,000 bond with home confinement that was originally set weeks ago by a magistrate judge and was upheld on first appeal by U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie. They were taken back into custody at the start of proceedings by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, pending the outcome of Tuesday’s ruling.

The arrest of Mattis and Rahman made national headlines as violence erupted in New York City and at protests around the country. Their case was unusual in that two members of the legal profession risked their hard-earned livelihoods by allegedly carrying out a destructive act that did not harm anyone but had the potential to injure or kill. Mattis was a Princeton-educated private-firm attorney at the time of his arrest and Rahman worked on behalf of indigent housing court parties in the Bronx.

The judges signing the majority opinion acknowledged “the defendants’ conduct on the night of their arrests could well have resulted in significantly more harm than it did” and said they did not wish “to minimize the severity of the offense” in upholding the bail conditions that were set. Seriousness of an offense “is not the only factor to be considered” in a bail decision, they wrote, reasoning that previous judges looked at the broader picture.

Prosecutors argued that two judges in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York wrongly overlooked the fact that Mattis and Rahman were irrational, as proved by their conduct, and that they could not be trusted to refrain from violence if released.

Protests in the wake of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody have slowed in New York but have remained a constant presence for a month — and clashes between protesters and the New York City Police Department have continued.

The pair were stopped in Mattis’s car and arrested near the crime scene, holding additional materials to make homemade explosive devices, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Officials said they tried to provide incendiary devices to other protesters the night they were caught.

Prosecutors argued that it was precisely because the activists had spotless records before their arrests that they could not be trusted. They already failed to realize the gravity of their actions, the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn said.

Lawyers for the activists said at a recent hearing that the arrest was a wake-up call to the pair and that they would not further harm their loved ones if released under close watch by relatives and court officials.

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office declined to comment Tuesday on the decision.

Mattis and Rahman have strong backing among family, friends and colleagues — some of whom were signatories on their bail bonds. During recent virtual court appearances that the public was permitted to dial in to, people could be heard shouting messages of support for the activists.

“Urooj’s family and hundreds of supporters could not be more pleased with today’s decision that reunites her with her mother,” Paul Shechtman, an attorney for Rahman, said in a statement. “It is the first step on the road to justice in this case.”

Sabrina Shroff, the attorney for Mattis, also issued a statement.

“I had the pleasure of telling Colin’s family that he was coming home and I can’t begin to tell you the relief and joy when they heard the news,” it read.

The Washington Post previously reported that 56 former federal prosecutors had filed a brief to the appellate court supporting Mattis and Rahman’s release on bail because they believed it would set bad precedent to undo the earlier rulings.

“This Court should reject the government’s argument that factors existing before an alleged offense — such as strong family and community ties, stable employment, stable addresses, and lack of criminal history — are inherently insufficient to defeat the presumption and support bail in a case involving dangerousness,” lawyers for the group said in an amicus brief to the 2nd Circuit.