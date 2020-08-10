The latest dispute arose after Trump launched his most recent challenge to a subpoena to his accounting firm, Mazars USA, for his tax returns following a Supreme Court ruling last month that a sitting president was not immune from state court actions. The nation’s highest court left the door open for Trump to challenge the legality of the subpoena itself — and attorneys for Trump have said the prosecutor's records search was overbroad and amounted to harassment.

In response to a recent filing by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. (D) suggesting that the scope of the investigation was not limited to the 2016 payments and instead included potential “insurance and bank fraud” by the Trump Organization, Trump’s team accused the district attorney of launching a fishing expedition.

The district attorney’s mention of a wider look at potential criminality appeared to be offered as a defense to Trump’s claim that seeking eight years of tax returns was itself a fishing expedition.

Vance’s last filing in the lawsuit filed by Trump last year to challenge the Mazars subpoena cites news articles, including from The Washington Post, that looked at broader possible targets. But the district attorney also argued he should not have to reveal details about the scope of his investigation.

References to news reports show “that the District Attorney is still fishing for a way to justify his harassment of the President,” Trump attorney William Consovoy wrote in Monday’s filing in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Trump’s legal team has made much of the fact that the subpoena to Mazars was identical to congressional subpoenas previously issued. The lawyers said the copied subpoena is proof that the prosecutor's office is motivated by politics.

An unredacted version of a sworn statement by a member of the district attorney's investigation team “confirms that the grand jury is focused on the 2016 payments and that the subpoena” was not copied for convenience’s sake, Consovoy’s reply brief says.

Vance’s office is trying to determine whether the payoffs by former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal were improperly concealed as legal fees. Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan in 2018 to several charges, including campaign finance violations related to payments to Daniels and McDougal, who both alleged affairs with Trump. The president denies having a relationship with either woman.

A spokesman for Vance said the office would reply in writing to Monday’s filing by Trump. The office is expected to respond by Friday.

In its brief to the Supreme Court last year, Vance’s office said its investigation “concerns a variety of business transactions, and is based on information derived from public sources, confidential informants, and the grand jury process.”