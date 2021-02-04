Criminal charges in federal court in Manhattan are pending against Parnas, related to Fraud Guarantee and for alleged campaign finance fraud. Correia has pleaded guilty in the criminal case and is scheduled to be sentenced next week.
The pair solicited dozens of victims from 2013 to mid-2019 to invest in the operation but lied to potential investors about how much they’d made — citing as much as $5 million in 2018, the complaint says. They are also accused of illegally acting as brokers in their fundraising efforts.
Giuliani, who recently served as former president Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and pusher of election fraud conspiracy theories, was paid as a consultant by Fraud Guarantee. Giuliani has not been charged with wrongdoing.
Parnas was entangled in the Ukraine scandal that led to Trump’s first impeachment because he was asked to help Giuliani convince the government there to announce a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and his father, Joe Biden, then a presidential prospect and political rival of Trump. The Bidens are not believed to have committed wrongdoing with respect to the claims Giuliani promoted.