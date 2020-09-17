Parnas already faced charges of campaign finance fraud, for allegedly filtering political donations on behalf of foreign nationals via a shell organization. The superseding indictment filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York appears to move the case closer to Giuliani, who has been under investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office here. The status of that probe is unknown.

Giuliani has said that there was nothing improper about the money he received while looking for information in Ukraine that may prove damaging to Trump’s political opponents, namely former vice president Joe Biden. Giuliani’s activities factored prominently in the president’s impeachment proceedings.

A lawyer for Parnas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Robert Costello, a lawyer for the former New York mayor, sought to distance his client from the new charge against Parnas.

“Rudy Giuliani is not involved in this. … If you can read English, you know that Rudy Giuliani is not mentioned at all in this indictment.”

Parnas and another man, David Correia, are accused of using their company, Florida-based Fraud Guarantee, to cover personal expenses. The pair “made materially false representations concerning, among other things, how much money Parnas had contributed to the company and how much money the company had raised overall,” the new indictment says.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan telegraphed several months ago that additional counts were expected in the case.

Prosecutors say there are at least seven victims who believed they were financing Fraud Guarantee, a company that claimed to be in the business of fighting against corporate fraud.

“ ‘Fraud Guarantee’ takes on a different meaning in light of today’s allegations that the company was a vehicle for committing fraud, not insuring against it,” Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement.