Commitments by countries that provide advanced weapons to Libya “have not been followed by actions, and foreign actors — including Russia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — continue to flagrantly violate the arms embargo with impunity,” the senators wrote in their letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post.

“Unfortunately, there have been few concrete steps to enforce the arms embargo or hold to account the perpetrators of these egregious violations,” they said. “If the UN-led peace talks in Tunisia are to succeed, the arms embargo must be respected.”

The appeal for a stronger American response comes as diplomats express hope that an October cease-fire agreement and nascent political talks will end years of conflict between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), based in the western city of Tripoli, and a rival government in the east associated with the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by strongman Khalifa Hifter.

Their feud has created a dangerous proxy war involving sophisticated weaponry and armies of foreign mercenaries on Europe’s southern edge.

While the United States was among the countries that supported Libyan rebels in their 2011 uprising against dictator Moammar Gaddafi, American officials have since sought to limit U.S. involvement in Libya. The Trump administration, as part of its policy of “active neutrality,” has repeatedly urged nations to halt illicit weapons trafficking, to little lasting effect.

As part of a bid to influence the outcome in Libya, with its important oil reserves, Turkey has launched a military mission to assist the GNA, including thousands of Syrian mercenaries. The LNA for its part has received military support from the UAE, Russia and Egypt, according to American officials. Thousands of mercenaries from the Kremlin-linked security firm the Wagner Group are also on the ground on the LNA side, the officials say.

The senators said they were “particularly concerned” about the UAE’s support of Hifter, citing Emirati flights to areas under his control and alleged arrangements to supply more than 1,000 mercenaries from Sudan.

The United States has accused Russia of giving Hifter weapons and fighters — a charge the Kremlin denies — but has been less vocal in criticizing Turkey, a NATO ally, and the UAE, a partner of choice for the Pentagon.

The senators linked the foreign military activity in Libya to the Trump administration’s plans to sell 50 F-35 advanced fighter aircraft to the Gulf nation, a sale that would make it the first country in the Middle East after Israel to acquire the jets. Some other lawmakers have already expressed concerns, and Democrats have introduced a bill that would impose requirements before the sale can proceed.

On Tuesday, the State Department announced that it had officially notified Congress about that proposed sale, which also includes armed Reaper drones.

The senators cited an incident in which a UAE-operated drone allegedly struck unarmed cadets at a Tripoli military academy, killing at least 26 people.

Shaheen and Booker are members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which oversees arms sales.

The senators also called on the State Department to verify that no U.S.-manufactured aircraft or equipment had been transferred to Libya or been used to transport weapons, and asked it to “determine if the UAE’s violations of the arms embargo precludes them from future arms sales pursuant to the Arms Export Control Act [AECT].”

U.S.-made weaponry, including Javelin missiles purchased by France, has occasionally shown up in Libya. More frequently, American-made military aircraft like the C-17 and C-130 have reportedly been used by Turkey, the UAE and other countries to ferry equipment to the two sides.

Rachel Stohl, an arms trade expert at the Stimson Center in Washington, said all military equipment sold under the 1976 law came with restrictions concerning sales and transfers to other countries. But beyond that, she said, the U.S. government has limited power to constrain customers from employing those weapons how they see fit.

“Anything that is being used to violate a U.N. arms embargo is not in the terms of the license or transfer agreement, but there isn’t much the U.S. can do except naming and shaming and threatening future punishment,” Stohl said.

The senators also called on the State Department to take steps to make public a recent U.N. report on arms supplies whose release was blocked by Russia and China.