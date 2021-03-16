“For those member states directly supporting the parties to the conflict, the violations are extensive, blatant and with complete disregard for the sanctions measures,” the group of independent experts, who report to the U.N. Security Council, stated in the report. “The arms embargo remains totally ineffective.”

The report, which covers the period from October 2019 through late January 2021, also details some of the myriad other problems that have destabilized Libya in the years since the Western-backed uprising against dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011, from armed attacks on airports and oil facilities to targeted assassinations and abuse of migrants seeking to emigrate to Europe.

For years, Libya has been locked in a lethal competition between rival authorities. A Western-backed government that receives military support from Turkey is based in the western city of Tripoli. The other, based in the eastern city of Benghazi, is dominated by Khalifa Hifter, a rogue military leader, and receives military and financial aid from Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

The report comes at a rare moment of hope in Libya’s dark post-revolution decade, after a long-running U.N.-brokered political process produced a new unity government that was sworn in this week. While that government is already facing corruption allegations, U.N. and U.S. officials say there are reasons to believe it can move the country toward long-overdue elections and, potentially, a more stable future.

The Biden administration is promising greater involvement in Libya after years in which conflicting signals indicated internal divisions among aides to President Donald Trump and diplomats acknowledged that the conflict did not rank among top foreign priorities.

A senior Biden administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly, said Libya would be one area where the United States would be “leaning in diplomatically.”

“The combination of the power of the U.S. voice, the respect, frankly, that is afforded the U.S. position based on the fact that we’re trying to achieve a stable, unified country . . . plus the credible threat of sanctions that we’ve applied in years past, is giving us tremendous influence over this conflict,” the official said.

That will mean bringing more diplomatic firepower to a longtime goal of getting nations — including close U.S. partners Egypt, Turkey and the UAE — to stop sending arms to Libya.

“This really is a situation that calls for a much more serious, but private, conversation with these countries about the trajectory of the conflict, a conversation that is in my judgment quite long overdue,” the official said.

“What we are doing already, in the spirit of enhanced diplomacy ... is to try to lean into this, to scale up the private conversations we're having with those partners that have enabled and contributed to these foreign military interventions,” the official added.

Such an approach could further complicate exchanges with countries blamed for stoking conflict in Libya, heightening tensions over human rights abuses in Egypt or Turkey’s pursuit of Russian military technology.

The United States will have less leverage with Russia, a chief military backer for Hifter in Libya’s east. In its report, the U.N. panel said operatives from the Russian paramilitary firm Wagner have acted as a “force multiplier” for Hifter since 2018, repairing aircraft and acting as air controllers, artillery observers and snipers.

The report alleges that forces from Chad and Sudan, some of whom it says were trained by Emirati military officers, also have been fighting on Hifter’s side. As many as 13,000 fighters from Syria, including at least 200 minors, have been brought in to reinforce both factions.

The panel details how much of that manpower and weaponry was shuttled in by what it characterized as extensive “airbridges,” sometimes involving stopovers in Egypt, which have defied international efforts to detect and suppress them.

Air companies and charters “are very agile and can react before the international community is able to respond, and can take the measures to, among others, disguise their activities, transfer the registration of aircraft, and change air operators,” the report states.

Identifying maritime smuggling meanwhile was made more difficult, the report states, because violators suspended such activities when commercial satellites were overhead during daylight hours, or by limiting to such activities to nighttime.

None of the countries named has acknowledged violating the arms embargo.

The panel found that the United States had run afoul of the embargo when it transferred a Russian Pantsir air defense system, which was captured by forces loyal to Tripoli after Hifter retreated out of Libya last spring. U.S. officials, speaking this week, rejected that conclusion.