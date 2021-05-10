A State Department official, who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity, said the move is aimed at boosting U.S. support of Libya’s recently formed unity government, which is scrambling to navigate factional tensions, restore security and basic services and chart a path toward planned Dec. 24 elections.
The appointment also signals an intensification of American attempts, up to now unsuccessful, to persuade nations including Turkey, Russia and the United Arab Emirates to end their roles in turning Libya into a major proxy conflict on Europe’s southern edge. Tens of thousands of foreign fighters are deployed in Libya in support of two rival factions, one based in Tripoli, the capital, and the other in the country’s east. Outside nations have also provided advanced weaponry.
“By ramping up our diplomatic engagement with Libyans and with the international community, I think the idea is to try to move more effectively towards some sort of a neutral and balanced reduction and withdrawal of foreign forces,” the official said.
Russian paramilitary fighters and troops from Turkey, sent by Ankara in 2020 to assist a previous U.N.-backed government in Tripoli, have failed to significantly reduce their ranks, the official said. While fighting has largely paused since last fall, the potential for renewed clashes remains.
“Because you have numerous forces facing each other, separated only by about 50 kilometers [31 miles], there is a risk of miscalculation,” he said.
The move marks a potential turning point in American engagement in Libya, after years in which the Trump administration focused its foreign policy elsewhere. Since taking part in a Western military campaign that helped topple Moammar Gaddafi in 2011, the United States has urged European countries to take the lead in Libya. Under President Donald Trump, a U.S. policy of “active neutrality” was at times complicated by conflicting signals about which side Washington was supporting.
The official said that Khalifa Hifter, the strongman whose 2019-2020 campaign to capture Tripoli plunged the country into another acute crisis, had not actively opposed the creation of the recent unity government, which U.S. officials see as a promising sign.
“As long as he maintains that posture, I think he’s doing himself a favor in the eyes of Libyan citizens,” the official said. “And I think it makes it possible for us to treat him as an important actor in this process.”
But the official acknowledged that major challenges remain, including potential signs of dissent from armed factions in Tripoli and attacks on the country’s new foreign minister following her appeals for a Turkish withdrawal.
In addition, major elements of the electoral process must be hammered out in coming months, including the question of whether Libyans will elect a new president directly or via a parliament, and when a constitutional referendum will take place officials said.