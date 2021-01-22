For Austin to be confirmed, the House and Senate first had to pass a waiver exempting him from a law that requires secretaries of defense to be out of uniform for seven years before occupying the top civilian post at the Pentagon. Austin retired in 2016. Congress granted him the waiver on Thursday.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve as our country’s 28th Secretary of Defense, and I’m especially proud to be the first African American to hold the position,” Austin said in a statement on Twitter after his confirmation. “Let’s get to work.”
Senators Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) were the lawmakers in the chamber to vote against Austin’s nomination.
A far larger contingent of Senators, however, voted against giving Austin a waiver, citing concerns about eroding the tenet of civilian control over the military. Austin is the second defense secretary in just over four years to receive a waiver, after Trump’s first appointee to the position, retired Marine Corps general Jim Mattis, received an exception to the law.
On Thursday, the House approved Austin’s waiver first, with a vote of 326 to 78. The Senate followed suit about an hour later, backing the waiver by a vote of 69 to 27.
Prior to the confirmations of Austin and Mattis, only one individual had ever received such a waiver: George C. Marshall Jr., who was granted an exception by Congress to serve as Harry S Truman’s secretary of defense from 1950 to 1951.