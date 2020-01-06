It is unclear if the charges on the West Coast will affect plans to proceed with jury pre-screening in Manhattan Supreme Court Tuesday morning. Hundreds of prospective panel members are expect to file into Justice James Burke’s courtroom for an initial round of dismissals.

At Monday morning’s conference, Weinstein lawyer Arthur Aidala made a request for the jury to be sequestered in the event Los Angeles or another jurisdiction brings charges once the trial starts.

The request was denied — before Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey made public that she would announce charges at 11 a.m. on the West Coast.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” Lacey said. “I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward.”

Aidala told Burke he didn’t know of any concrete charging plans elsewhere in the pipeline. But recent news reports suggested that the probe in Los Angeles was picking up steam.

Dozens of women have accused the 67-year-old former producer of sex crimes or sexual harassment since the #MeToo movement was launched in late 2017.

Aidala said “the worst thing that can happen” is for Weinstein’s trial in New York to be interrupted after several weeks and suggested such a development after jury selection could lead to a mistrial.

He argued that Weinstein wanted to avoid that at all costs.

“He’s not looking for a mistrial. He’s looking for a conclusion to this,” Aidala said.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon objected to the request to have the jury sequestered.

Weinstein is currently out on $2 million bail put up by local bondsman Ira Judelson — who has also required him to wear an ankle bracelet. He is not allowed to leave the area.

It is likely that Los Angeles authorities would issue a warrant to begin an extradition process. Authorities there could strike a deal with prosecutors in New York that would set up a timeline for his transfer there.

Weinstein is on trial in Manhattan for allegedly raping a woman in 2013; she has not been publicly identified. The charges also include an allegation of a forced encounter with former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison on the top count, predatory sexual assault, which requires a pattern of sex crimes. To meet the burden, prosecutors expect to call actress Annabella Sciorra, 59, who has accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in her Manhattan apartment in 1993.

A lengthy jury selection process is expected and testimony will not begin for at least two weeks.

Three additional women, including one who will say she was raped in 2005, are expected to be called as supporting witnesses but are not formally part of the charges.

