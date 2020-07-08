“Through a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation, the president of the United States attempted to force LTC Vindman to choose: Between adhering to the law or pleasing a President. Between honoring his oath or protecting his career. Between protecting his promotion or the promotion of his fellow soldiers,” Pressman said. “LTC Vindman’s patriotism has cost him his career.”
Vindman, who was the National Security Council’s Ukraine expert, testified last fall about his concerns surrounding a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Washington Post last month reported that government officials were concerned that the White House would move to prevent Vindman’s promotion. Last week, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) said she would block the promotion of more than 1,000 officers unless the Pentagon ensured that Vindman would not be subjected to retaliation.
Tom Hamburger and Shane Harris contributed to this report.