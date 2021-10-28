In 2012, Khan pleaded guilty to war crimes, committing to providing testimony in other cases in exchange for a reduced sentence. The deal was the first plea arrangement involving a “high-value” detainee who was held at secret CIA facilities.
Khan was held at a series of CIA sites from his capture in Pakistan in 2003 until his transfer to Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, in 2006.
The outcome of this week’s proceedings is not expected to alter the timeline for Khan’s release, which defense attorneys say could occur as early as Feb. 2022 under his cooperation agreement.
His hearing comes as the Biden administration vows a renewed effort to shutter the military prison — which emerged as a global symbol of American excesses following the 9/11 attacks — and advance a number of military trials, most of which have dragged on for years. Khan is one of only a dozen Guantánamo detainees charged in the military commissions system; the majority of the nearly 800 men who landed there were never charged. Eleven have been cleared for transfer to other countries, but remain incarcerated.
Andrea Prasow, deputy Washington director at Human Rights Watch, said Khan’s sentencing was significant because it underscores what she said was a continued lack of accountability for government mistreatment of detainees, which critics say amounts to torture. Khan is expected to deliver a statement about his experiences as part of the proceedings.
“If detainees are allowed to discuss all the details of what happened to them, I think that’s really important,” she said.
During the hearing, Air Force Col. Mark W. Milam, the military judge, oversaw the selection of eight military jurors, picked from among 20 service members flow into Guantánamo Bay, a naval base on Cuba’s eastern tip.
Khan, with graying hair and a goatee, wore a black suit, silver tie, and glasses during the hearing, which journalists could attend in person or watch on a live broadcast at Fort Meade, Md.
Jurors, called panel members, will be instructed to determine a sentence between 25 and 40 years before the proceedings conclude on Friday. But the jury sentence will have little practical effect since, as part of a revised plea agreement, the government has committed to releasing Khan between 11 and 14 years from the date of his 2012 deal.
While defense attorneys have said he is likely be released in Feb. 2022 due to his cooperation with authorities, they have also said that date could be delayed if the military’s convening authority, which oversees Guantánamo proceedings, determines he has failed to fully cooperate.
His case has also generated potential precedents for other terror cases. In 2020, a previous judge in Khan’s case ruled that he could receive a lighter sentence due to “torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment he suffered in government custody,” a decision that also raised the possibility that witnesses associated with the CIA detention program would be called to testify.
Earlier this year, Khan agreed to waive his right to call such witnesses in exchange for further leniency, avoiding the necessity for the CIA to provide further visibility into its interrogation program.
“The U.S. government did not want that to happen,” Wells Dixon, an attorney for Khan, said after the deal was reached.
Alka Pradhan, an attorney who is representing another “high-value” Guantánamo defendant, said she hoped Khan’s sentencing would shine a light on the fact that detainee mistreatment has sometimes been simply punitive.
“We need to counter this false narrative that torture techniques were all in service of gathering intelligence,” she said.
It is not yet clear where Khan will be sent when he is released.