His hearing comes as the Biden administration vows a renewed effort to shutter the military prison — which emerged as a global symbol of American excesses following the 9/11 attacks — and advance a number of military trials, most of which have dragged on for years. Khan is one of only a dozen Guantánamo detainees charged in the military commissions system; the majority of the nearly 800 men who landed there were never charged. Eleven have been cleared for transfer to other countries, but remain incarcerated.