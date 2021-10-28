In 2012, Khan pleaded guilty to war crimes, committing to providing testimony in other cases in exchange for a reduced sentence. The deal was the first plea arrangement involving a “high-value” detainee who was held at secret CIA facilities.
Khan was held at multiple CIA sites from his capture in Pakistan in 2003 until his transfer to Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, in 2006.
The outcome of this week’s proceedings is not expected to alter the timeline for Khan’s release, which defense attorneys say could occur as early as February 2022 under his cooperation agreement.
His hearing comes as the Biden administration vows a renewed effort to shutter the military prison — which emerged as a global symbol of American excesses following the 9/11 attacks — and advance a number of military trials, most of which have dragged on for years. Khan is one of only a dozen Guantánamo detainees charged in the military commissions; the majority of the nearly 800 men who landed there were never charged. Thirteen have been cleared for transfer to other countries.
Andrea Prasow, deputy Washington director at Human Rights Watch, said Khan’s sentencing was significant because it underscores what she said was a continued lack of accountability for government mistreatment of detainees, which critics say amounts to torture. Khan delivered a lengthy statement about his experiences as part of the proceeding.
“If detainees are allowed to discuss all the details of what happened to them, I think that’s really important,” she said.
During the hearing, Air Force Col. Mark W. Milam, a military judge, oversaw the selection of eight military jurors, picked from among 20 service members flown into the Naval Station Guantánamo Bay.
Khan, with graying hair and a goatee, wore a black suit, silver tie, and glasses during the hearing, which journalists could attend in person or watch on a live broadcast at Fort Meade, Md.
Jurors will be instructed to determine a sentence between 25 and 40 years before the proceedings conclude on Friday. But the jury sentence will have little practical effect since, as part of a revised plea agreement, the government has committed to releasing Khan between 11 and 14 years from the date of his 2012 deal.
While defense attorneys have said he will probably be released in February 2022 due to his cooperation with authorities, they have also said that date could be delayed if the military’s convening authority, which oversees Guantánamo proceedings, decides otherwise.
His case has also generated potential precedents for other terrorism cases. In 2020, a previous judge in Khan’s case ruled that he could receive a lighter sentence due to “torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment he suffered in government custody,” a decision that also raised the possibility that witnesses associated with the CIA detention program would be called to testify.
Earlier this year, Khan agreed to waive his right to call such witnesses in exchange for further leniency, avoiding the necessity for the CIA to provide further visibility into its interrogation program.
“The U.S. government did not want that to happen,” Wells Dixon, an attorney for Khan, said after the deal was reached.
It is not yet clear where Khan will be sent when he is released.
In a statement read out in court, Khan described his path to Guantánamo. After growing up in Pakistan, Khan and his family received asylum in the United States in the 1990s. During his teenage years in Maryland, Khan said, he tried to integrate into American life, adopting the nickname “Bobby” and considered enlisting in the Navy. After high school, he worked for a technology company in Virginia.
He described a downward spiral of depression following his mother’s death in 2001. He returned to Pakistan the following year, where he said he fell under the sway of cousins involved in al-Qaeda.
According to Khan’s 2012 admission, he was connected with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the self-described mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, within weeks of his arrival, and was soon involved in plotting follow-on attacks. He agreed to serve as a sleeper agent in the United States and transferred $50,000 from al-Qaeda to militants who carried out a 2003 bombing in Indonesia that killed 11 people.
Over the course of two hours, Khan told the court how CIA agents shackled his wrists behind his back and hung him naked by the wrists from a bar attached to the ceiling, and submerged him in tubs of ice water until he believed he was dying.
After he launched multiple hunger strikes, he was force-fed and “raped by CIA medics,” which Khan said involved the insertion of objects into his anus in an attempt to hydrate him.
He was deprived of sleep, subject to regular beatings and often kept in continuous darkness or bright light. He made multiple suicide attempts and described lasting health effects including shoulder pain and hemorrhoids.
Much of the treatment described by Khan was summarized in the Senate report on CIA detention and interrogation, but his statement provided firsthand specifics.
Khan said he was eager to restart his life and meet the daughter he has never met.
“Why am I cooperating after all this?” he said. “It’s simple. I had to make things right. I had made a decision early on that I was going to take responsibility for what I had done.”