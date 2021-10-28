His hearing comes as the Biden administration vows a renewed effort to shutter the military prison — which emerged as a global symbol of American excesses following the 9/11 attacks — and advance a number of military trials, most of which have dragged on for years. Khan is one of only a dozen Guantánamo detainees charged in the military commissions; the majority of the nearly 800 men who landed there were never charged. Thirteen have been cleared for transfer to other countries.