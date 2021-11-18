Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, served two decades in prison, and maintained his innocence during that period and after his parole in 1985. Khalil Islam, who was paroled in 1987, did the same until his death in 2009.
Now Aziz is expected to be in New York Supreme Court as Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. explains the findings of a lengthy investigation that led his office to believe the convictions should not stand.
The exonerations of both Aziz and Khalil would come 56 years after the murder of Malcolm X on the stage of Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom, which was packed with people who came to hear about the new organization he was launching after breaking with the Nation of Islam.
They could provide some closure in a case that has drawn deep skepticism among scholars and laypeople alike and inspired long-running theories about the possible culpability of law enforcement, particularly the New York Police Department, in Malcom X’s death.
The other person convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying is Mujahid Abdul Halim, formerly known as Talmadge Hayer. He confessed to his involvement during his trial in 1966 and always said Aziz and Islam played no role in the killing. He was paroled in 2010, after spending 45 years in prison.
“While I do not need a court, prosecutors, or a piece of paper to tell me I am innocent, I am glad that my family, my friends, and the attorneys who have worked and supported me all these years are finally seeing the truth we have all known, officially recognized,” Aziz said Wednesday in a statement. “I am an 83-year-old man who was victimized by the criminal justice system, and I do not know how many more years I have to be creative.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated.