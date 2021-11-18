With 83-year-old Muhammad A. Aziz sitting at the next table in New York Supreme Court Justice Ellen Biben’s courtroom, Vance said the convictions of him and the late Khalil Islam — both of whom served 20 years in prison — were “wrongful” and asked for them to be vacated. He said there was no way to retry the legendary murder case with most witnesses dead and with major pieces of evidence missing from the record.