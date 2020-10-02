A judge at the trial court level in December ruled that “the law of double jeopardy in New York state provides a very narrow window for prosecution.” The window proposed by district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in an effort to hold Manafort accountable for the state-level version of federal fraud charges he was already convicted of clearly fell short, Manafort’s legal counsel said.

“We’re not asking the court to create new law,” Blanche said. “That’s what the people are asking this court to do.”

During the proceeding, which was live-streamed on the court’s YouTube channel, a significant portion of the hearing was unavailable. Spectators were left to stare at a Windows desktop background while waiting for the feed to resume.

Prosecutors have argued in past filings that their case was legally valid because it established unique “elements” and “harms” from the one brought against Manafort by the federal government, which grew from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Blanche argued at the hearing that Vance’s office is “asking the court for the first time ever to create this bizarre ‘class of victim’ exception,” which doesn’t hold water.

Judge Dianne T. Renwick at the outset said she didn’t follow the logic the district attorney put forth to defend the legal rational for bringing the indictment.

Vance bringing a case against the federal felon in March 2019 has been widely seen as a measure of insurance should Trump move to pardon his former associate. As the election inches closer, there is speculation that Trump could begin a wave of pardons if it appears he will be defeated.

It is not yet clear when the appellate court will issue it’s ruling.

Manafort, 71, was released from federal custody in early May because of the coronavirus pandemic, though he continues to serve his 7½ year prison sentence while confined to his home.

Vance charged Manafort with mortgage fraud in state court, but Blanche successfully argued last year that the charges mirrored the case that led to his 2018 federal conviction for bank fraud, amounting to a double-jeopardy violation.

The double-jeopardy law is designed to protect a defendant from being convicted of the same crime twice.