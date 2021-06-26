The odor of marijuana is used so frequently in searches that April Newbauer, a judge on the Bronx County Supreme Court, in her 2019 decision to knock out evidence of a revolver and ammunition that she said was obtained through an illegal search, chided police, saying that testimony about odors from cars has become ubiquitous. She said the officer’s testimony that three bags of marijuana were lined up neatly in a row — at the base of the gear shaft, in plain sight, even though the defendants saw the officer walking toward the car and had a firearm in their trunk — was so incredulous as to cast doubt on his entire narrative.