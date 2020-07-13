“The court got it right in rejecting the Trump family’s effort to squelch Mary Trump’s core political speech on important issues of public concern,” her lawyer Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. said in a statement. “The First Amendment forbids prior restraints because they are intolerable infringements on the right to participate in democracy.

Mary Trump, 55, was sued by her uncle Robert Trump, the president’s brother, in an effort to block publication. He had accused her of violating a confidentiality agreement in an inheritance case that was settled two decades ago.

The book has struck a nerve for the president and his family. Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981 when she was 16. A clinical psychologist, she has said she employed her professional training in analyzing the president and the “toxic” environment in which he was raised.

In Dutchess County, N.Y., Justice Hal Greenwald denied Robert Trump’s bid to apply the nondisclosure agreement, saying, too, that Simon & Schuster had no obligation either under the family’s arrangement. Constitutional law, Greenwald added, “trumps contracts.”

That agreement was signed as the family settled the estate of the president’s father, Fred Trump. Lawyers for Mary Trump had argued it was meant to keep the details of the settlement private and does not bar Mary Trump from telling her famous family’s story outside of that. They had said, too, that the book’s content was vital to the country’s democratic process, saying in court filings that “the speech at issue concerns vital political discourse directly relating to an ongoing national election.”

The book, an advance copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, paints Fred Jr.’s death as a defining moment for the president, who was said to have dealt with his brother harshly as he pushed him into the family real estate business. Fred Jr. was preoccupied with pursuing aviation as his family, including the future president, pressured him to focus on the family business.

Mary Trump labels the president a “sociopath” in the book, citing his efforts to win over his difficult father. The memoir paints the family patriarch as a malignant figure who largely created and shaped the future president. Both men’s business record has been questioned extensively, dogged by a number of cheating accusations spanning decades.