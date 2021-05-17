Greenberg was first charged last summer in a bare-bones indictment that accused him of fabricating allegations and evidence to smear a political opponent, but prosecutors superseded it multiple times as they uncovered more damaging evidence. He ultimately agreed to plead guilty to six criminal charges — including sex trafficking of a child, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud — which come with a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years and a statutory maximum potentially decades longer.
In exchange, the prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other 27 counts Greenberg faced and recommend a term within federal sentencing guidelines, which are often far less than the statutory maximum penalties. They also agreed to recommend other possible sentencing breaks. If they determined, for example, that Greenberg provided “substantial assistance” in building other cases, they might ask a judge to deviate below the minimum required penalty, according to Greenberg’s plea agreement.
It was in exploring Greenberg’s conduct that investigators came upon evidence potentially implicating Gaetz in sex trafficking, people familiar with the matter have said. Prosecutors had been exploring whether Greenberg paid women to have sex with Gaetz and whether the two shared sexual partners, including the 17-year-old girl at issue in Greenberg’s case, these people said.
Documents filed in association with Greenberg’s plea did not name Gaetz specifically, but outlined how Greenberg paid for women and the minor to engage in sex acts not just with him, but with unidentified “others.” Greenberg has been providing investigators information about Gaetz since last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.
According to two people who heard the comments directly, Gaetz repeatedly boasted to people involved in Florida politics about women he met through Greenberg. The people, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Justice Department is still investigating the matter.
Gaetz has specifically denied ever paying women for sex or, as an adult, having sex with a 17-year-old. His spokesman has attacked Greenberg’s credibility, noting the initial allegations surrounding Greenberg stemmed from his fabricating allegations and evidence that a schoolteacher who was running against him to be tax collector had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
Greenberg also pleaded guilty to a host of other crimes, including stealing from the tax collector’s office and defrauding a government loan program that provided relief for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Though he is considered an important witness who could implicate Gaetz in paying for sex, he would likely face significant questions about his credibility.
Gaetz, who represents a mostly conservative district in Florida’s panhandle, is known as a strident defender of former president Donald Trump. The investigation into him was opened during the Trump administration and proceeded with the approval of then-Attorney General William P. Barr.
Zapotosky reported from Washington.