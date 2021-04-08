Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector for Seminole County, Fla., had first been charged last summer in a bare-bones indictment that prosecutors repeatedly superseded to add charges of sex trafficking of a minor, stealing from the tax office and even trying to use fraud to get covid-19 relief money while out on bond. In the course of the investigation into his conduct, people familiar with the matter have said, federal authorities came across evidence that Gaetz might have committed a crime and launched a separate investigation into him.

At a status conference in the case Thursday, federal prosecutor Roger Handberg told a judge he expected the case to end in a plea, though negotiations are ongoing. Fritz Scheller, an attorney for Greenberg, asked the judge to set a deadline of May 15 for the two sides to either reach a deal, or move toward a trial in the summer.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It was not immediately clear how far the negotiations had gotten, or to what extent a plea agreement would require Greenberg to cooperate with investigators. If prosecutors were to get Greenberg on their side as a cooperator, it is possible he could help bolster the case against Gaetz, a higher-profile target. A person who pleads guilty in a criminal case can often lessen their potential penalty by providing information that might be helpful to investigators in other matters.

Gaetz, known for his fierce allegiance to former president Donald Trump, would boast to people in Florida politics that he met women through Greenberg, and he also showed them videos on his phone of naked or topless women on multiple occasions, including at parties with Greenberg, people familiar with the matter have said.

Greenberg had been a colorful political player in Seminole County, where he unseated a longtime incumbent in the race for tax collector, won a political battle to allow his deputies to carry guns on the job and flaunted his connections to prominent Republicans.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A 2019 photograph that Greenberg posted on Twitter shows him with Gaetz at the White House. He also posted a picture in 2017 of him with Gaetz and Roger Stone, another well-known Trump political ally.

Greenberg was also known to have brought Gaetz to the tax collector’s office, including during one instance when the two came to the Lake Mary Office on the weekend, according to a person familiar with the matter and a text message showing Greenberg confirmed to an employee he was there with Gaetz. Another set of texts appear to show Greenberg asking an employee for help getting Gaetz a replacement ID after he apparently lost his.

Among the allegations Greenberg faces is abusing his access to a statewide database, using it to look up the personal information of people with whom he was in “sugar daddy” relationships, including the minor, and to help produce fake identification documents to “facilitate his efforts to engage in commercial sex acts.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Greenberg had previously pleaded not guilty and had been scheduled to go to trial this summer. He resigned as tax collector after the first indictment against him.

The Justice Department has been exploring whether Greenberg procured women for Gaetz and whether the two men sometimes shared sexual partners, including the 17-year-old at issue in Greenberg’s case.

They have also been exploring whether Gaetz paid for sex with women in a way that might have violated federal sex trafficking laws. Of particular interest, people familiar with the matter said, is a flight Gaetz took in recent years with women and an Orlando hand surgeon named Jason Pirozzolo. Efforts to reach Pirozzolo in recent weeks have been unsuccessful.

Story continues below advertisement

Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes and has denied wrongdoing, specifically disputing that he ever slept with a 17-year-old when he was an adult or paid for sex.

Greenberg now faces a 33-count indictment, giving him significant incentive to plead guilty in the case and cooperate with investigators to help winnow his prison time. By himself, though, he is not an ideal witness.

Advertisement

Among the allegations Greenberg faces is fabricating evidence of racism and sexual misconduct against a political opponent, as well as wire fraud and submitting false claims to get an Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

Those charges would seriously undercut the credibility of any allegation Greenberg might make against another person, though it is possible he could turn over documents or point investigators toward other evidence that would corroborate his story.