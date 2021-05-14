Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector for Seminole County, agreed to plead guilty to six criminal charges — include sex trafficking of a child, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud — which come with a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years and a statutory maximum potentially decades longer.
In exchange, the prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other 27 counts Greenberg faced and recommend a term within federal sentencing guidelines, which are often far less than the statutory maximum penalties. They also agreed to recommend other possible sentencing breaks, especially if Greenberg provides meaningful help on other cases.
The agreement, which still must be accepted by a judge, is an ominous sign for Gaetz. Even before he had accepted a plea deal, Greenberg had been outlining to prosecutors how he and Gaetz (R-Fla.) would pay women for sex, in hopes of convincing them he could be a witness against the congressman and earn a break for himself.
Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes and denies wrongdoing.
Prosecutors filed with the plea agreement a lengthy statement of facts, the most detailed account of the case against Greenberg to date, outlining how he paid for women and the minor to perform sex acts not just for him, but for unidentified “others.” And his plea deal offered him even more incentive to help prosecutors build cases against those people.
In the agreement, prosecutors indicated they would likely recommend a reduction in the penalty called for by sentencing guidelines because Greenberg had accepted responsibility. And they indicated that if they determined that Greenberg’s cooperation amounted to “substantial assistance,” they might ask the court for a penalty below what federal sentence guidelines called for, or even below the mandatory minimum.
A plea hearing is scheduled in the case for Monday at 10 a.m.
Gaetz associate signals he will plead guilty in federal case, a worrisome development for the congressman
Greenberg was initially charged in June 2020 in a bare-bones indictment that accused him of fabricating allegations and evidence to smear a political opponent. But as investigators dug deeper into his conduct, the case metastasized.
Prosecutors soon brought new indictments, alleging he had used licenses surrendered to the tax collector’s office to produce fake identification documents, and that he was involved in sex trafficking of a minor. They also came across evidence that led them to a much higher profile target: Gaetz.
Greenberg and Gaetz were known to be friends. As far back as June 2017, just months after Greenberg had taken office, Gaetz proclaimed publicly that the tax collector was a “disrupter” who should run for Congress himself. A month later, Greenberg posted a photo to social media of himself, Gaetz and former Trump adviser Roger Stone.
Prosecutors have been exploring whether Gaetz was involved in sex trafficking, including of the 17-year-old girl at issue in Greenberg’s case.
Gaetz repeatedly boasted to people involved in Florida politics about women he met through Greenberg, according to two people who heard his comments directly. These people said Gaetz also showed them videos on his phone of naked or topless women on multiple occasions, including while at parties with Greenberg. Among the things the Justice Department has been exploring is whether Greenberg procured women for Gaetz, and whether the two shared sexual partners.
Gaetz has specifically denied ever paying women for sex or, as an adult, having sex with a 17-year-old. His spokesman has attacked Greenberg’s credibility, noting the initial allegations surrounding Greenberg stemmed from his fabricating allegations and evidence that a schoolteacher who was running against him to be tax collector had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
“The first indictment of Joel Greenberg alleges that he falsely accused another man of sex with a minor for his own gain. That man was apparently innocent. So is Congressman Gaetz,” Gaetz spokesman Harlan Hill has said.