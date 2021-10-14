In a statement, the Army said enlistees are subject to screening measures that include criminal background checks, sex offender databases and collection of fingerprints submitted to the FBI. “The Army was unaware of any involvement Spc. Mault may have had in the incidents on January 6 or of any information disqualifying him at the time of his enlistment,” said Lt. Col. Gabriel J. Ramirez, an Army spokesman. “The Army will continue to work with the FBI and other entities with inputs into the pre-screening process to obtain relevant information to inform Army enlistment decisions.”