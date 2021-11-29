Before calling her first witness on Monday afternoon, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz said Maxwell recruited the girls with the promise of getting paid for what they believed were aboveboard massage sessions between 1994 and 2004.
“While this horrific abuse was going on behind closed doors, [Maxwell] was jet-setting in private planes and living a life of extraordinary luxury,” Pomerantz said during opening arguments in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
Maxwell’s defense attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, told jurors in her opening statement that Maxwell is taking the heat for Epstein, whose death in Bureau of Prisons custody while awaiting trial in 2019 was ruled a suicide.
Sternheim said she will present testimony about how memories can morph over time, and to suggest that the young women accusing Maxwell were willing to do so in part because it enhanced the payouts they would receive from a victim’s assistance fund.
“You will hear that the accusers themselves were manipulated by those around them,” Sternheim argued. “Especially by civil attorneys who saw Epstein and [Maxwell] as easy targets for lawsuits and, of course, money.”
The trial is expected to last about six weeks. Maxwell, whose father was Britain-based media mogul Robert Maxwell, faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all counts. Her charges include sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy as well as charges related to facilitating the travel of minors for illegal sex acts.
The former socialite appeared in court on Monday wearing a cream-colored sweater and black dress pants. Per courthouse pandemic measures, attorneys wore masks except while speaking and the witness box was outfitted with a plexiglass barricade.
Pomerantz told the jury that one of the four alleged victims who will be testifying during the trial was just 14 when she was approached by Maxwell and Epstein at her summer camp. The girl, whose real name will not be used in court, and her mother were lured into Epstein’s and Maxwell’s world with promises that the well-heeled pair would help her pursue her dreams.
Epstein’s victims were “not professional masseuses,” Pomerantz told jurors. “They were being sexually exploited and abused … a way for the defendant to ensure that Epstein, who demanded constant sexual gratification from young girls, remained satisfied.”
Epstein’s arrest in 2019 was a key second chance for authorities to hold him accountable after a controversial plea deal a decade earlier. He pleaded guilty to Florida state charges of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution and served about a year in a local jail, with significant time spent outside of the facility on a work-release.
About a year after Epstein died by suicide in his New York jail cell, Maxwell was arrested. She has been held without bond ever since.
In her opening statement, Sternheim questioned the credibility of the accuser who prosecutors say was 14 when she was first abused by Epstein. The young woman is now a successful actress, who was issued $5 million in a settlement from a victim’s compensation fund set up to pay Epstein’s accusers from his estate.
Other women who will testify during the trial received between $1.5 million and $3.5 million from the fund, according to Sternheim. She suggested that the payouts were boosted because of the young women’s willingness to cooperate with criminal prosecution.