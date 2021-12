“This is a harder call than Bannon,” former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, who served in the Obama administration, said of compelling Meadows to appear. “Bannon was an easy call because he was out of the White House by the time he spoke to President Trump about the issues that the committee is interested in. Meadows, on the other hand, is the chief of staff. He probably has a stronger claim than anyone on the planet, based on his position.”